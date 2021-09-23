Transcodium (TNS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,574.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $138,579.98 and approximately $1,574.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 54.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00126869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00012688 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

