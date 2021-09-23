Traders Purchase Large Volume of ReWalk Robotics Call Options (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 45,146 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 24,570% compared to the typical daily volume of 183 call options.

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. ReWalk Robotics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.40.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 264.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 976,408 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 333,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

