Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,834 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,421% compared to the typical daily volume of 252 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

SLDB stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $330.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

