Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. Townsquare Media posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 291.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 36.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSQ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 9.5% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. 166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,856. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $214.20 million, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

