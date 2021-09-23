Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$46.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TOU. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a C$44.50 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cormark raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.19.

TSE TOU traded up C$1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,921. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.57. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$15.84 and a twelve month high of C$44.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.73 per share, with a total value of C$168,664.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,821,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$297,558,985.30. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,873 in the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

