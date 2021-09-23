Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

ZWRK stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.67. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

