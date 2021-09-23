Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,160 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 616.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

NYSE CHWY opened at $73.84 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.05 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,692.00, a P/E/G ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.66.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

