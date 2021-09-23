Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,359 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Shares of FR stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $56.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

