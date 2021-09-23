Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,547 Shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.88% of Malacca Straits Acquisition worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 112.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 165,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 87,680 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,968,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,849,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 71.8% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 125,475 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malacca Straits Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

