Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 84.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $4,190,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 53.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OC stock opened at $87.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.30.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

