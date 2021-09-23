Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Shares in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.56% of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANA. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Panacea Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NYSE:PANA opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA).

Receive News & Ratings for Panacea Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panacea Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.