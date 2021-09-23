Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Short Interest Down 19.5% in August

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 880,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

