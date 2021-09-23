The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in a research report issued on Sunday, September 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality’s FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%.

STKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $348.61 million, a PE ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

In other news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,595.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,656 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $3,965,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.