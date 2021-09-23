The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the second quarter worth $334,000.

Shares of NYSE:GF opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The New Germany Fund has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

