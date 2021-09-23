The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.250-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion-$7.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,250. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.59. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.33.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

