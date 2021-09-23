The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Trading Up 5%

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) was up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 3,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,522,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HNST shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Get The Honest alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,196,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.