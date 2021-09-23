The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Price Target to $12.00

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) had its price objective raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OGZPY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OGZPY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 348,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,222. The firm has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.08. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

