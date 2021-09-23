The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Shares Up 2.6%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.57. 706,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,869,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

