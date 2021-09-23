Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

TDC stock opened at $52.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. On average, analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Teradata by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

