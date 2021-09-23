TENT Price Hits $0.0196 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TENT has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $757,390.71 and approximately $118,722.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.63 or 0.00277107 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00129422 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $78.57 or 0.00180485 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001032 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

