Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,927 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up about 6.7% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.41% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $29,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,597,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $110,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,802. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.86 and a fifty-two week high of $137.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.08.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

