Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,756. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $96.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.38.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.