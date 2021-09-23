Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,561 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.28. The stock had a trading volume of 102,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,165. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.25. The firm has a market cap of $175.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,268. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

