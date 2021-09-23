Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.50 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 44.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,014 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.70. 6,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,989. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

