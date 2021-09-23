Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,725 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.28 on Thursday, hitting $225.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,224. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $229.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.11.

