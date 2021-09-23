Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has C$44.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$40.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TECK.B. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 13th. CSFB increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a C$35.50 price objective (up from C$34.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.35.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$31.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.65. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$15.81 and a 52 week high of C$34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.92.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

