Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 70,000 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 580,305 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 449.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 288,653 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 64.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 47,692 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after acquiring an additional 625,234 shares during the period. 0.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MFG traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 5,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,881. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

