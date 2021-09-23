Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.39.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.50.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

