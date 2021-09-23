Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $5.65 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Entergy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Entergy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

ETR traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,445. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.