Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth about $1,456,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth about $2,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 361,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KL. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE KL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 85,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,146. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $51.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

