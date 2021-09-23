Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Acquires 11,500 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,135. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

