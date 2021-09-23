Tap Price Tops $0.0009 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Tap has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Tap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $1.09 million and $372,795.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00055234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00134906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

XTP is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

