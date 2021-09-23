Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Up to $13.25

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $13.86. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TALS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

