Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.55 million, a PE ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

