Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,600 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 123.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 76.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

FLGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT opened at $90.21 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.60.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.