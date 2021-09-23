Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,000 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of eHealth worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the first quarter valued at $138,050,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 750,501 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 80.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,975,000 after acquiring an additional 471,371 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,009,000 after acquiring an additional 382,381 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the first quarter valued at $24,641,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

eHealth stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.45 million, a P/E ratio of 48.76 and a beta of -0.12. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

