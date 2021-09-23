Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Vermilion Energy worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

VET has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

