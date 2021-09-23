Swiss National Bank Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 47,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Hudbay Minerals worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 472,563 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NYSE:HBM opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

