Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,305 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.46. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

