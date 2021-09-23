Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 167,500 Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $107,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $676,072 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

