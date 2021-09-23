Swagatam Mukerji Acquires 290 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($197.02).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 294 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.90).

On Monday, July 19th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 549 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £225.09 ($294.08).

Shares of LON:CAU opened at GBX 49.79 ($0.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.11 million and a PE ratio of -62.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.04. Centaur Media Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 20.96 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 53 ($0.69).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.63%.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

