Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 72,924 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of CNX Resources worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 12.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,277,000 after buying an additional 149,329 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $1,808,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $2,835,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 96,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,053,000 after buying an additional 193,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

CNX Resources stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

