SureRemit (RMT) Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $29,228.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00072940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00114378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00165929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,766.55 or 0.99932866 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.27 or 0.06978802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.00 or 0.00781318 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

