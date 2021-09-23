SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Holdings Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SunPower by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SunPower by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

