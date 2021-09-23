SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Holdings Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SunPower by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SunPower by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SunPower stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.
SunPower Profile
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
