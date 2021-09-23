SUN Hits 24-Hour Volume of $24.10 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One SUN coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00071999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00171322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00113902 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.72 or 0.06933919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,729.88 or 1.00081681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.59 or 0.00793211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002630 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

