Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMU.UN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

