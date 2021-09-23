Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SMU.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.89.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

