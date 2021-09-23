Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.00

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 8501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $907.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 363.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Studio City International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Studio City International by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 135,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Studio City International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

