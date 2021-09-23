Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 117.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,602,000 after buying an additional 27,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $409.01. The company had a trading volume of 281,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,223. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $417.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

