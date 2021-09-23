Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total value of $26,381,717.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $931,841,875 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $347.73. 466,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,463,814. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

